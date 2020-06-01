Woman charged with ramming cars and striking pedestrian

Killeen police report a woman asked to leave a Killeen home Saturday morning is now accused of going on a rampage with her vehicle.

China Marie Prichett is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and striking other vehicles.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 5900 block of Dan Drive about 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

They were told that a woman visiting there had been asked to leave when the disturbance broke out and initially did so, but came back later in a white vehicle driving erratically.

The car went over a curb, through a bush, struck a pedestrian and a parked vehicle, then continued on with the driver fleeing the area.

While officers were on the scene, they were advised of a crash that had occurred at the intersection of Roy Reynolds and Westcliff with a vehicle involved in that crash matching the description of their suspect vehicle.

Officers went to the location of that crash and took Prichett into custody, transporting her first to the Killeen City jail, then later to the Bell County facility.