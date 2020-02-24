Woman charged with robbery during sale of items listed on app

An 18-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred last Thursday during a meeting to sell items listed on an app.

Police identified Lanae Tipton as one of two women believed involved in the daylight robbery outside the Killeen Mall.

Thursday, February 20 about 11:15 a.m. officers were sent to the mall in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young and were told by the victim he had been there to meet up with the women to purchase some items that had been listed on the “Let Go” app.

The victim told officers that the two women displayed a weapon and robbed him.

Detectives were able to trace the women’s identity and Tipton was booked into the Bell County Jail on Saturday.

Her bond was set at $100,000.