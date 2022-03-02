A McLennan County woman has been arrested and charged with harassing two Axtell area women and sending them a lewd photograph.

Tanya Paulette King also known as Tanya Brown was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday and remained there Wednesday awaiting bond to be set, charged with harassment and unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, which is a state jail felony.

The arrest affidavit in the case states that the case dates back to January 30 when McLennan County deputies received a complaint from the victims, stating that beginning in January the women began receiving numerous phone calls and text messages from the suspect, saying they had replied only to tell her to stop contacting them.

The affidavit also states that in addition to repeated electronic communications, the suspect would park in front of the victims’ house in the middle of the night honking the horn and flashing high beam lights at the house.

The affidavit stated that when the asked her to stop, they were sent a photograph of a man’s private parts.