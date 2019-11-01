Woman charged with setting a fire in a Killeen apartment

A 24-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested on charges she set a fire inside a Killeen apartment in October.

Shardai Chantel Cage was charged with arson intending damage in a habitation following a Killeen Fire Marshal’s investigation into a fire that occurred at the Hunters Glen Apartments at 1201 Bacon Ranch Road October 12.

Firefighters had been called to that location about 7:00 p.m. and were able to confine the fire damage to the one unit.

They reported fire damage in a kitchen area.

The investigation indicated that Cage had set her boyfriend’s clothing on fire after an argument and that the fire had spread to an area around a stove and into cabinets in the apartment.

An eight-month-old child and his father who also lived in the apartment were not home at the time of the fire.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant had been obtained for Cage who turned herself in to authorities on Thursday.