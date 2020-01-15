Woman charged with sexual assault of a child in Bellmead

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested by Bellmead police on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Romecia Earlshaun Levi was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday night after being arrested at the Delta Inn in the 1300 block of Behrens Circle in Bellmead.

She is accused of having sexual activity with a fifteen year old girl in a room at the Inn where the victim had been living with her family.

Police were called to that location about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after the mother of the victim returned from work early and discovered sexual activity involving the younger girl who is by law underage and not able to legally give consent.

Bond was set at $50,000 for the second degree felony charge.