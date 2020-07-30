Woman charged with smashing car windows with bat, injuring occupants

A Waco woman is facing multiple charges, accused of attacking a car and a woman with an aluminum bat, injuring other occupants of the car.

Shakayla Verniece Rollins was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, injury to a child, two counts of assault and criminal mischief.

Jail records indicated she was also being held on a parole violation warrant.

The arrest affidavits for the various charges state that the incident occurred July 16 during which Rollins is accused of punching a woman in the chest, then when the victim was in the driver’s seat of a car approached the car with an aluminum baseball bat and smashed the glass of the driver’s window, also striking the driver.

She is then accused of smashing out the driver’s side back seat window with the bat, causing glass shards to be thrown into the seating area of the vehicle, cutting the arm of one passenger.

Another rear seat passenger was a two month old child in a child safety seat.

The shards struck the child in the scalp causing it to bleed.

The affidavit stated that there is a video of the incident seen by investigating officers and that other occupants of the vehicle confirmed the actions of the assailant and her identity.

The affidavit also stated that the suspect stated in a Facebook video post that she had used the bat and ” did what I had to do.”

For the damage to the vehicle she was also charged with criminal mischief.