Woman charged with taking back repossessed vehicle, held for assault

A woman accused of taking back a vehicle that had been repossessed and almost running down a recovery yard employee has been tracked down to Oklahoma and brought back to Bell County to face charges.

Bond was set at $150,000 for 40-year-old Kaskia Jackson, who was being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jackson was arrested by the Muskogee Police Department where she was found October 23.

The case goes back to April 4 after the vehicle had been picked up and taken to the yard of BAT Recovery in the 3400 block of Kegley Road in Temple.

Officers were called to that location and told that a woman, who police believe was Jackson, had come to pick up some personal belongings from a repossessed vehicle.

However, once she got into the car, she started it up and drove away, nearly striking an employee of the business.

Police had obtained a warrant for her arrest in April and it was believed that Jackson was spotted in Oklahoma where she was held after Muskogee officers determined that she was named in an arrest warrant from Temple.

She was transported back to Bell County and booked into the jail late Thursday night.