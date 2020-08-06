Woman charged with threatening officers brought back from Florida to face charges

A woman accused of threatening an arson attack against a Killeen police officer and his patrol car has been brought back to Bell County to face charges.

She was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday and her bond set at $25,000.

Sharon Yvonne Spriggs was arrested by U.S. Marshals July 20 in Delray Beach, Florida after investigators determined her identity.

Killeen police had earlier reported that on Wednesday, July 1st, officers were working a crime scene in the 4800 block of Rancier Avenue, when several citizens arrived to observe and began to heckle the officers.

One person in the crowd was making threatening comments in public towards the Killeen Police Department, police officers and their families as the video of the scene was posted on Facebook. During the video, the suspect threatened to commit arson against the officer and his patrol unit.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint against Spriggs July 17 on a charge of terroristic threat against a police officer.

When it was determined that Spriggs might be in Florida, detectives requested the assistance of the Florida Regional Fugitive Task force who found her and took to the Palm Beach County Jail where she was held until her transfer back to Bell County.