Woman charged with using children to steal

A Waco woman has been arrested Monday afternoon accused of using her children to assist in shoplifting at a grocery store.

Kendra Nicole Betters was taken to the McLennan County Jail and CPS sent her children to stay with their grandmother following the incident at the HEB store on South Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said officers were called to the store about 4:30 p.m. on a theft report and found store security personnel detaining the woman and the children.

The children were age 12 and 10 with two them being age 9.

Officers said the woman had been taking items from the store and using the children to carry the items outside without paying for them.

Officers said the woman did not give her real name at first and it was learned that she had been warned not to come back to the store because of previous incidents.

She was also found to be in possession of prescription drugs for which she did not have a prescription.

Because of the use of the children, Betters was charged with exploitation of a child.

She was charged with theft of property with two or more previous convictions, failure to identify giving false information, criminal tresspass and possession of a dangerous drug.