Woman critical after struck by car in Lacy Lakeview

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – A 40-year-old Lacy Lakeview woman was reported in very critical condition Tuesday after being struck by a car Monday night.

Police Chief John Truehitt said the woman was struck as she walked in a dark area of Craven Avenue, near Fay Drive. He said the accident was first reported as being on or near Airline Drive, with TSTC and DPS responding.

Chief Truehitt said the driver of the vehicle which struck the woman stopped, and said she just could not see her.

The woman was reportedly wearing dark clothing.

Her roommate told police the woman had gone out planning to walk to Elm Mott to “get a dog.”

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest with what were described as very serious injuries. Because of the nature of her injuries, her identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.