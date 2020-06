WACO, Texas- The vitim of a fatal weekend accident has been identified.

Waco Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dallas Street for a serious crash where a vehicle has rolled over.

Officers found a black 4-door Kia sedan that was involved in the crash.

Police say 25-year-old Skyla Cox was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators are working to identify who all was involved in the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.