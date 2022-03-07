KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police and Fire Departments are investigating the death of a woman from an apartment fire.

Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Lake Road early Monday morning in reference to a structure fire. When officers arrived, firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department were already on scene and making entry into one of the apartments due to heavy smoke. One woman was found inside, and paramedics immediately started life-saving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:44 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The name of the victim has been withheld, pending notification next of kin.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Killeen Police Department