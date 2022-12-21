LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lometa woman is dead after a crash in Lampasas County.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of FM-580 and CR-1268. A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr was traveling westbound on FM-580.

According to the investigating Trooper, Carr failed to drive in a single lane, left the roadway, struck a culvert, and rolled several times. Carr was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was ejected.

Carr was transported by ambulance to the Darnell Army Hospital on Fort Hood. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. Next of kin have been notified.

This investigation is still active and open.