Woman dies after being hit by pickup in Killeen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Killeen police report a woman has died of injuries she received when she was struck by a pickup truck while walking along a city street.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 10:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue near Long Branch Park as the victim was walking going west in the roadway.

She was struck by a white Chevy Silverado that was going west in the outside lane.

The victim was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson ordered an autopsy.

The name of the victim was being withheld Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected