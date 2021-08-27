Woman dies after being hit by pickup in Killeen

Killeen police report a woman has died of injuries she received when she was struck by a pickup truck while walking along a city street.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it happened about 10:00 p.m. in the 3500 block of East Rancier Avenue near Long Branch Park as the victim was walking going west in the roadway.

She was struck by a white Chevy Silverado that was going west in the outside lane.

The victim was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 11:17 p.m.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson ordered an autopsy.

The name of the victim was being withheld Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.