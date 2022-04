WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 59-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car.

Waco PD officers responded at approximately 4:53 p.m. Wednesday to North 17th Street and Columbus Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid.

When officers arrived, the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later passed away.

Next of Kin has been notified, and there are no charges being filed at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.