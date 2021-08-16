Woman dies after being struck by vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Killeen.

Police officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard early Sunday morning in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking westbound in the center turn lane, when a vehicle traveling westbound in the inside lane struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid, and continued to travel westbound.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Yolanda Monique Butler, who succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The department is asking anyone who may have any information to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department