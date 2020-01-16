Woman dies after hitting a tree in Killeen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Wednesday night.

A patrolling officer drove up on a crash in the 8200 block of East Trimmier just before 10:30 p.m.

The officer found the driver, a woman, unconscious behind the steering wheel.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found no signs of life.

The woman, 32-year-old Christina Marie Nowacki was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Nowacki was traveling in a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic, southbound on East Trimmier when she left the roadway on the west side of Trimmier, causing the vehicle to strike into a tree.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality and information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events