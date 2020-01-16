Woman dies after hitting a tree in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Wednesday night.

A patrolling officer drove up on a crash in the 8200 block of East Trimmier just before 10:30 p.m.

The officer found the driver, a woman, unconscious behind the steering wheel.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and found no signs of life.

The woman, 32-year-old Christina Marie Nowacki was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Nowacki was traveling in a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic, southbound on East Trimmier when she left the roadway on the west side of Trimmier, causing the vehicle to strike into a tree.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality and information will be released as it becomes available.