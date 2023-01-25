Madisonville, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports an 83-year-old Dallas woman has died at a hospital from injuries she received in a Saturday traffic crash near Madisonville.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Lou Johnson Rattler died at HCA Hospital in Conroe – where she was taken following the crash. She was a passenger in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder which crashed shortly before noon on Saturday, just north of Madisonville.

DPS troopers reported the driver of the Pathfinder had a medical episode as he was driving south on Interstate 45, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the roadway, struck a road sign, went through a ditch and crossed the southbound access road – striking a fence and several trees.

The driver of the Pathfinder was identified as 77-year-old James Arthur Johnson, of Dallas. He was take to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan – where he was listed in serious, but stable condition. Two other passengers in the Pathfinder also received non-life-threatening injuries.