BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers are investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 30, just outside of College Station.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2018 Nissan passenger car was traveling westbound. A 2016 Jeep SUV and a 2020 Kia SUV were traveling eastbound.

The Nissan attempted to pass an unidentified vehicle traveling westbound by traveling into the eastbound lane, where it side-swiped the Jeep. The Nissan went into a side skid, and was then struck on the passenger side by the Kia.

The driver of the Nissan – identified as 21-year-old Marissa Minor, of Bryan – was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenny Elliott. The driver of the Jeep and the passenger were not injured.

The driver of the Kia and three minor passengers were taken to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.