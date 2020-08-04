Woman dies in Cameron house fire

CAMERON, Texas – A woman is dead after a Monday afternoon house fire in Cameron.

The fire started around noon in a two-story house on Nash Street, on the east side. 61-year-old Sandra Nunn Terry reportedly lived at the residence.

Firemen pulled Terry from the house and attempted CPR. She was transported to the hospital, but died there.

There is no word on what started the fire. Several firemen were overcome by heat in the triple digit temperatures. Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica was taken to the hospital for apparent heat exhaustion.