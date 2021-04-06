Woman dies in collision with truck tractor semi-trailer

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded Tuesday to a report of a major crash between a truck tractor semi-trailer and a pickup truck.

A 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by 27-year-old Franchesca Meghan Novick, of Bastrop, Texas, was traveling north on TX-95 approaching a stop sign. A 1999 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, driven by a 50 year-old man from Lexington, Texas, was traveling east on FM-93.

An investigating trooper says Novick stopped at the stop sign, but failed to yield the right of way and proceeded into the intersection, and into the path of the Peterbilt truck tractor. The truck driver attempted to take evasive action to avoid striking the truck, but to no avail. The Peterbilt collided into the driver side of the Ford.

Novick was transported to Scott and White ER Temple for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey. The truck driver was not injured.

This investigation is still open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety