Woman dies in McLennan County vehicle crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A woman is dead after a vehicle crash in McLennan County on Sunday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM-434 at E. Rocket Road, southeast of Robinson. A Ford F-250 traveling southbound on FM-434 crashed into a Dodge Challenger which entered the intersection from E. Rocket Road – failing to yield the right of way to the Ford.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Bagley, of Lorena, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. 

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Next of kin have been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected