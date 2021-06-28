Woman dies in McLennan County vehicle crash

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A woman is dead after a vehicle crash in McLennan County on Sunday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on FM-434 at E. Rocket Road, southeast of Robinson. A Ford F-250 traveling southbound on FM-434 crashed into a Dodge Challenger which entered the intersection from E. Rocket Road – failing to yield the right of way to the Ford.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 35-year-old Ashley Bagley, of Lorena, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Next of kin have been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety