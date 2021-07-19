Woman dies in Sunday motorcycle crash

One woman was killed in a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Waco.

Police spokesperson Ciera Shipley said 45-year-old Brenda Kay Northcutt was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane.

The accident occurred about 4:00 p.m. Sunday as the victim was riding the motorcycle and for an unknown reason struck a curb, lost control of the motorcycle, and struck a tree.

A lengthy section of Orchard Lane between Alston Drive and Kendall lane was closed for a time. There are no cross streets on Orchard Lane for that extended distance.

