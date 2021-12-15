A McLennan County woman is facing multiple charges after a deputy found multiple drugs and a weapon in her car with her two young children inside.

Michelle Dickerson remained in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $191,000 on charges of endangering a child, unlawfully carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and multiple drug counts.

An arrest affidavit indicated the deputy made a traffic stop on Dickerson’s car Sunday in the 1100 block of North Loop Drive because of a defective license plate light.

The affidavit stated that as he approached the vehicle, he immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Another woman and two children were in the car, and he had the women step outside, leaving the children inside because of cold temperatures. During a search, he reported finding a marijuana joint in the car’s ashtray.

The affidavit said as he made his way to the trunk, the woman became upset and hostile and tried to shut the trunk lid after it was opened. At that point, the deputy tried to restrain the woman – who pulled away multiple times – resisting and telling her sister to get in the car and drive away.

A small bag of suspected marijuana was found on the ground, but when the trunk was opened, the affidavit stated the deputy found a black vacuum-sealed bag. Inside the bag were multiple plastic bags containing various pills.

The affidavit stated an inventory showed 416 grams of Ecstacy, 44 grams of Xanax, 220 grams of acetaminophen with hydrocodone, along with other amounts of Adderall, Oxy/Hydrochloride, Heroin, Levofloxacin, Dosycycline Hyclate, Cefdiner, and Cefuroxime.

The affidavit also stated a black handbag was found in the rear floorboard of the vehicle by the childrens’ feet – which contained a loaded .22 caliber handgun.

The affidavit stated Dickerson stated that the items were hers. She was transported to the McLennan County Jail.