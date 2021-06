Killeen,Tx- Killeen Police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a tree this morning

This morning, at approximately 9:33a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle in reference to a possibly deceased person. Upon the officers arrival, they located an unconscious female lying under a tree. Killeen Paramedics arrived to provide first aid and found no signs of life.

No identification has been made at this time. the investigation is still ongoing