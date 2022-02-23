TEAGUE, Texas – Teague Police discovered a dead woman outside of a Brookshire Brothers location.

Teague Police responded early Wednesday morning to 220 Loop 255, for an unconscious and unresponsive woman in a vehicle found by employees. Responding officers discovered the woman was dead, and started an investigation into the manner of death – which appears to be a homicide.

Texas Rangers, the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office, and the Freestone County Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Source: Teague Police Department