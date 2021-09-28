Woman found on top of moving train, arrested in Brazos County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A train was traveling near FM-2154 and FM-159 on Tuesday afternoon, when it was discovered there was a woman above one of the train cars.

The train came to a stop and multiple agencies responded – including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was informed by responding agencies that she needed to get down from the train.

After approximately three and a half hours, she finally agreed to come down from the train by using one of the fire truck’s ladders, which had a platform on it. She was then arrested for Interference with Railroad Property.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected