Woman found on top of moving train, arrested in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – A train was traveling near FM-2154 and FM-159 on Tuesday afternoon, when it was discovered there was a woman above one of the train cars.

The train came to a stop and multiple agencies responded – including the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was informed by responding agencies that she needed to get down from the train.

After approximately three and a half hours, she finally agreed to come down from the train by using one of the fire truck’s ladders, which had a platform on it. She was then arrested for Interference with Railroad Property.

Source: Brazos County Sheriff’s Office