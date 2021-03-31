Woman found sleeping in house after homeowner calls police after hearing noises, claimed to have lived there

Killeen police report a woman who was found sleeping in a man’s house and claiming she had lived there is now facing additional charges, accused of spitting on an officer escorting her out of the house.

The incident occurred Sunday about 11:08 a.m. when officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Valentine Street in Killeen by a homeowner who reporting hearing noises overnight and who believed someone was in the home in the back bedroom.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said when officers entered the bedroom, the found a woman under some blankets unclothed and asleep on an air mattress.

As they spoke with her, the woman told them she had lived in the residence.

Police said when they asked her to leave, she refused and continued to refuse to put her clothes on.

Miramontez said that when officers placed her under arrest and were escorting her to the patrol unit, she turned and spat on one of the officers.

She was initially taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later to the Bell County facility where she remained Wednesday on charges of criminal trespass and harassment of a public servant with total bond set at $102,500.