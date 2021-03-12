Woman held after a family assault with a hammer

A 40-year-old Waco woman is being held on $50,000 bond, accused of hitting a family member in the face multiple times with a small hammer.

Tiffany Denise Mathis was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident that left a woman with facial injuries and a man with a broken arm.

Waco Police Department Spokesman Garen Bynum said the incident occurred February 21 at a home in the 3800 block of North 22nd Street.

Officers were called about a disturbance in progress, but when they got there, the suspect later identified as Mathis had gone.

They learned that an argument had gotten physical and that at one time a 58-year-old woman was hit several times in the face with a small hammer.

A 70-year-old man present at the time tried to intervene, but ended up falling and breaking his arm.

Their injuries resulted in them being taken to the hospital.

The warrant for Tiffany Mathis was obtained and she was located Thursday and taken to the McLennan County Jail on a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.