Woman held after surveyor’s work truck taken, officers led on chase

A 48-year-old Houston woman remained in the Bell County Jail Friday with three felony charges pending after leading officers on a chase Thursday.

Shunda Lanette Boutte was arrested about noon Thursday after Bell County deputies spiked the tires of the vehicle she was driving.

The incident started about 11:30 a.m. in Nolanville as a surveyor was working along Highway 190.

A woman walked up to his truck was he was working on a survey, got into it and drove away.

The vehicle was spotted by Nolanville officers a few minutes later with Bell County Sheriff’s units assisting when she refused to stop.

The pursuit continued to the area of Loop 121 then FM 93, with the tires spiked near I35.

Boutte was taken into custody after a Taser was deployed.