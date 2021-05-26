Woman held in apartment days and beaten, man arrested

A Bellmead woman told police she had been assaulted for about a month and not allowed to leave an apartment.

Police had gone to an apartment in the 3600 block of Scroggins in Bellmead about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday on one type of call and discovered the other situation.

An arrest affidavit stated that the woman had been assaulted almost every day, with a man grabbing her, putting her in bear hugs, tackling her, and striking her in the face with an open hand.

She told the officers that would happen whenever she tried to leave.

The affidavit stated that another female witness at the scene said she had seen the man grabbing her and preventing her from leaving.

A man, identified as Joshua Flinn who lived at that address was placed under arrest and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

He remained there Wednesday on charges of continuous violence against a family member, a third degree felony and unlawful restraint.