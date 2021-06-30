Woman held in Cove robbery and kidnapping case

A 29-year-old woman is being held on kidnapping, robbery and theft charges in connection with an incident that began in a Copperas Cove motel back in March during which a man was held against his will at gunpoint and taken various place through the day.

Bond was set at $160,000 total for Cara Suzanne Wilson who was arrested Monday.

An arrest affidavit stated that the victim was taken at gunpoint by a woman from the Hill County Inn and Suites on March 23.

A woman who was with the victim at the time was released unharmed and not held.

The affidavit stated that the victim was driven to Killeen where the woman was joined by a man as yet unidentified with the victim taken first to a Killeen motel, then driven to various locations with various other people picked up and dropped off, before the victim was eventually released.

His car, a 2005 Mercedes-Benz, and cell phone were taken.