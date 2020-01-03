Woman held in several Hewitt burglaries

Hewitt Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman that they say may be involved in several home and vehicle burglaries.

Kristen Elizabeth Copeland was arrested after a short foot chase as she was seen running from a backyard as officers were already looking into some of the break-ins in the area between Hewitt Park and West Warren.

She was initially booked into the McLennan County Jail on three counts of burglary of a habitation and four counts of burglary of vehicles.

Hewitt Police Department spokesman Tuck Saunders said officers were working some burglaries when they got a call about a suspicious person seen leaving a home in the area on a bicycle.

While checking the area, officers found what appeared to be stashes where stolen items had been placed for possible pickup later. They were working at returning those items to their owners.

After they took Copeland into custody, officers were checking some older cases to see if she might have been involved in those burglaries, and also had some items taken from people who may not have yet reported a loss.

Saunders said that investigators are looking for information from the public that might indicate Copeland’s connection with other burglaries and would be particularly interested in any suspicious video from security cameras or Ring cameras.

Hewitt Police may be reached at 254-666-6272.