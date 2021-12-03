Woman held in thefts from Veteran’s One Stop

Waco police detectives have tracked down a woman suspected of burglarizing the Veteran’s One Stop, a facility providing assistance to veterans.

Bobbi Marie Steward was booked into the McLennan County Jail about 1:00 a.m. Friday, and jail records indicated she had already bonded out by 1:40 p.m.

An arrest affidavit in the case indicated officers were called to the Veteran’s One Stop at 201 LaSalle Avenue on September 14 when the thefts were discovered. Police were told a number of gift cards for WalMart, Sam’s Club and H-E-B were taken along with a quantity of cash.

Police also noted that it appeared access to the stolen items had been made by someone with a master key. A manager of the facility told officers she suspected that an ex-employee who had been terminated on bad terms might still have a master key.

The arrest affidavit stated that security camera images of card transactions at a WalMart in Gatesville were used to identify Stewart as a suspect.

The affidavit stated that when Stewart was interviewed, she gave a statement regarding the thefts and police recovered eight gift cards which had not been used along with the master key.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Stewart, who was picked up Thursday night and booked into the jail early Friday morning.