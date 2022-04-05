A 22-year-old woman is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a Monday night incident that left bullet holes in two vehicles.

Waco Police spokesman Garen Bynum said the incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of James Avenue.

Officers were called to the location regarding shots being fired and found one vehicle with a bullet hold in the windshield and another with bullet damage to the trunk.

Bynum said officers were told that the ex-boyfriend of the woman had arrived in the area and an disturbance broke out with the shots being fired.

Police arrested 22-year-old Haley Nicole Ketchum and transported her to the McLennan County Jail.

Her bond had not been set by mid morning Tuesday.

Jail records indicated she was also being held on a charge of driving without liability insurance.

No one was hurt in the incident.