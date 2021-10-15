Woman held on charges of stabbing man in the neck

A Waco woman accused of stabbing her father in the neck with a paring knife remained in the McLennan County jail Friday.

The arrest of Jessica Ruth Newbern on a charge of aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon came following the investigation into an incident that occurred last Saturday.

Officers were called to Central Texas Marketplace about 4:00 p.m. Saturday o a report of a stabbing that had occurred inside a car.

When police arrived they found the victim being placed in an ambulance.

The arrest affidavit stated the wife of the victim said they had been driving their daughter to a department store to buy a dress when the daughter, identified as Jessica Newbern insisted that they stop for cigarettes first.

When she was told they would do that afterwards, she attempted to punch the victim on the right side of the head.

The affidavit stated that when she was told to stop, the victim’s wife saw her stab the victim in the right side of the neck with a paring knife.

The affidavit sated that police recovered a three-inch paring knife with a black handle inside the vehicle.

The victim expressed a desire to prosecute and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Newbern.

Her bond was set at $20,000.