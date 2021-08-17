Woman hit by pickup and killed in Burleson County

The Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a woman struck by a pickup near Lyons in Burleson County has died.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Kimberly Rene Griffin of Port Arthur.

Investigating troopers say she was struck by a 2013 Chevy pickup about 11:30 p.m. Monday on FM 60 about 1.8 miles east of Lyons.

The pickup was driven by a 62-year-old Houston man and was eastbound when the woman was hit in the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the accident was still listed as open Tuesday.