KILLEEN, Texas – A woman is accused of striking another woman with a vehicle and injuring her.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Mattie Drive on November 23 in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a victim being treated by EMS with minor injuries.

Officers were told the victim and the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Myrtle Amber Nevels, were involved in a physical altercation near a vehicle in the parking lot. When the victim started to walk away, Nevels backed up the vehicle and then drove forward – striking the victim and causing her to land in the grassy area of the residence. Nevels then fled the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a complaint and warrant for Nevels. She was found and arrested on Wednesday, and was transported to the Killeen City Jail. Her bond is set at $100,000.

Sources: Killeen Police Department, Bell County Jail