Temple police report a 53-year-old woman died after being struck by an SUV on a city street Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Sylvia Ann Byrd.

Police were called to the area of South 31st Street and West Avenue M about 7:00 p.m.

They learned the woman had been struck by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and was deceased.

The driver of the vehicle did stop and provide help at the scene.

This case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.