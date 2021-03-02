Woman hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the are of N 38th Street and Lake Charles Avenue Tuesday evening in reference to a shots fired disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening injury – and she was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple. The preliminary investigation revealed the woman was in a vehicle with two other occupants traveling northbound on N 38th Street, when an occupant in a black vehicle fired gunshots towards their vehicle, striking it.

The victims then turned on Lake Charles Avenue, collided into a parked vehicle, and then into a residence located in the 3200 block of Lake Charles Avenue. Other officers were dispatched to the area with limited information on the suspect vehicle and did not find it.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department