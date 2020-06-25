Woman in critical condition at hospital after attack

KILLEEN, Texas – A woman is hospitalized after an attack at her home.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Henderson Street Thursday afternoon in reference to a 9-1-1 call about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground and not breathing. Officers immediately started CPR until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to Advent Health, and subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but was found near Sprott Street and College Street. He was taken into custody and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department