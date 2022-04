PLEASANT GROVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in jail after a short pursuit in Falls County.

Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a silver Ford Mustang around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle then started to flee.

After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed. The suspect, identified as Stephanie Seeley, was apprehended.

Seeley had a warrant for Parole Violation. She was cleared medically, and transported to the Falls County Sheriffs Office – where she now faces additional charges.