Woman in wheelchair threatened with death

McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies report making an arrest of a man who they say threatened the life of a woman who was confined to a wheelchair following a stroke.

John Wayne Lebkowsky was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on a charge of terroristic threat in connection with the incident that was reported August 29.

An arrest affidavit states the victim called the Sheriff’s Office on that date to report that a man was walking around her home threatening to kill her.

The affidavit said that when she told him to leave he said he owned the house and did not have to leave, breaking out the back door glass and entering the home.

The affidavit says the victim reported that when he entered the home she started throwing items at her and stood over her throwing punches at her as she sat in he wheel chair.

The victim said he did not actually hit her but threw his hands around her as if he would.

The affidavit stated she was told ” she will be dead by morning.”

It was then the victim called 9-1-1 for help.

Deputies obtained the warrant on the terroristic threat charge and Lebkowsky was served with it on Wednesday.

Jail records showed he was also being held on other charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault causes bodily injury of a family member along with a traffic warrant out of Woodway.