Woman indicted for biting prison guard

A 35-year-old woman has been indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on charges she bit a prison guard on the leg.

Kendra Hammons was booked into the Coryell County Jail Tuesday with her bond set at $100,000.

The indictment stated that the correctional officer was bit on the leg while she ” was lawfully discharging an official duty, to wit” supervising individuals in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.”

The indictment also called for the charge to be enhanced because Hammons was previously convicted of felony assault of a public servant in Bexar County.