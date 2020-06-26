Woman indicted for capital murder in Cedar Mountain Drive shooting

A Mclennan County Grand Jury has returned a capital murder indictment against a woman accused of being involved in the shooting death of an MCC student found shot to death in his car in a Waco neighborhood.

Willow Reign Smith along with Delviyonte Sampson were arrested in Wichita Falls in February.

The victim was 19-year-old Tyler McKinney, Jr of Waco who was found in his car near Gregory Lane on Cedar Mountain Drive January 22 after area residents called police to report hearing gunshots.

A police spokesman said at the time that McKinney had been shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The indictment stated that it was believed the victim was shot in the course of the suspects committing or attempting to commit a robbery.

The arrest affidavit stated that the victim’s cell phone was in his lap when he was found and that a study of the phone showed he had been in contact with Smith moments before he was shot.

The affidavit alleged that Smith had lured the victim to that location.

The affidavit stated that witnesses saw two people leaving the scene on foot with one of them identifying Smith and Sampson as being the pair seen leaving.

Deliviyonte Dequae Sampson

The affidavit said one of the witnesses observed them cleaning a handgun and making statements that they had just killed someone.

Both were later arrested in Wichita Falls on separate charges and were served with the murder warrants at that location.

Smith remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $1.1 million dollars on the murder and robbery charges.

She also faces theft and burglary charges out of Limestone County.

Sampson, who is accused of actually firing the shots, remains in the McLennan County Jail on murder, aggravated robbery and a previous burglary charge with bond set at a total of $2,005,000.