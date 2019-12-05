Woman indicted for exploiting a child, using them to commit theft

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned indictments for theft and exploitation of a child in a case in which she is accused of using the children to steal items from a store.

Kendra Nicole Betters was arrested by Waco police in October after they were called to a grocery store.

CPS sent her children to stay with their grandmother following the incident at the HEB store on South Valley Mills Drive in Waco.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said officers were called to the store about 4:30 p.m. on a theft report and found store security personnel detaining the woman and the children.

The children were age 12 and 10 with two them being age 9.

Officers said the woman had been taking items from the store and using the children to carry the items outside without paying for them.

Officers said the woman did not give her real name at first and it was learned that she had been warned not to come back to the store because of previous incidents.

Because of the use of the children, Betters was charged with exploitation of a child along with theft with two or more previous convictions.