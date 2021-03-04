Woman indicted for manslaughter in fatal Killeen crash

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 23-year-old Killeen woman on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in connection with a fatal traffic accident that occurred last year.

Alexus N. Williams, also known as Alexus N Crathers has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a total of $750,000 bond since being arrested in December.

KPD arrested Alexus Nicole Williams, 23, for her involvment in an August 12th crash that left one person dead, and two with critical injuries.

The crash occurred August 12, 2020 at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Chaparral Road when a car police say was driven by Williams collided with another and rolled over.

A front seat passenger in the car died and a rear seat passenger received serious injuries.

A police statement said that through the investigation, it was determined that Williams had drugs in her system and was driving under the influence.

On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and two complaints were returned charging, Alexus Nicole Williams with Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury.

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, at approximately 10:18 a.m., traffic investigators located Williams in the 1100 block of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and arrested her without incident.