Woman indicted in 2016 Baylor student hit and run death

A 51-year-old woman has been indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2016 crash that killed a Baylor student who was hit while riding a bicycle.

Tammy Renee Blankenship was also charged with failure to stop and render aid, accused of leaving the scene of the crash.

She was arrested two and a half years after the crash that killed 19-year-old David Groteberg.

Police say Grotberg was riding his bicycle in the 3200 block of Franklin Avenue October 6, 2016 when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Officers discovered that the victim and his girlfriend had been riding bicycles, traveling eastbound on Franklin when the victim was hit by a speeding vehicle.

Witnesses told officers that a white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound and struck the victim, then continued eastbound on Franklin.

The victim’s girlfriend was not injured but witnessed the crash.

ETMC and Waco Fire responded and attempted life saving efforts on Grotberg, who was then taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Grotberg was a Baylor University student from Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Blankenship had at one time held an administrative position with the Midway Independent School District.