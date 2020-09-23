Woman indicted in Belton hit and run

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 26-year-old woman on charges of failure to stop and render aid in connection with an August hit and run crash.

Destiny Rebecca Woelbrueck was arrested following an investigation into the crash that occurred in the 400 block of West Loop 121 about 10:30 a.m. August 27.

Police at the time said the driver of a vehicle hit an 82-year-old man and kept going.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Wolbrueck has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond since her arrest.