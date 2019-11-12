Woman injured, threatened with firearm

Temple police have tracked down and arrested a man accused of trying to prevent a woman from leaving a home and of threatening her with a firearm.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of North 14th Street in Temple on November 3 in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The female victim told them she had been trying to leave the residence when she said a man, identified later as 31-year-old Cornelius Rashard Ellison injured her in an attempt to keep her from going.

She said Ellison further grabbed her arm but she was able to get free and walked outside to leave when she claimed Ellison brandished a fire arm at her.

She was able to make good her escape and call police.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Ellison the next day and found him Saturday.

He was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury against a family member and was being screened Tuesday for an additional third degree felony charge.